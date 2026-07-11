Hot Saturday for North Texas with scattered storms possible Sunday

Saturday will be another hot summer day in North Texas, with highs in the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures ranging from 101 to 105°. The sky will be mostly sunny, and winds will remain from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

CBS News Texas

There is a small chance for a pop-up storm for counties to the northeast of the metroplex tonight, but tomorrow, rain chances increase.

On Sunday, scattered storms are likely in the afternoon, with coverage increasing by evening as a frontal boundary approaches. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms across North Texas. These storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. Flooding will be a primary concern.

Rain chances will continue next week. Temperatures dip below average in the lower 90s for the first half but quickly rebound by the second half of the week. Expect sunshine and temperatures flirting with the triple digits by next weekend.