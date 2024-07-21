North Texas Dems celebrate Biden's achievements, say move will reinvigorate the party

DALLAS — News of President Biden's withdrawal from the election wasn't necessarily a surprise. Calls for him to step down were ramping up within the Democratic party. Locally, the chairman of the Dallas County Democrats believes the move will reinvigorate the party.

Party chairman Kardal Coleman celebrated Biden's legacy and accomplishments like many political leaders nationwide.

Coleman said Biden has come through for the state of Texas and that Texas Democrats love the president.

Coleman hasn't yet endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential replacement. He said he and the other Dallas delegates headed to the DNC pledged their support to President Biden and would have to figure out the technical details of how they would change their vote at the convention.

Coleman said that despite President Biden's support of Vice President Harris, he wants to speak with the chair of the state Democratic party before he decides who to support and how the delegation will vote.

Coleman said he expects Biden's decision to drop out of the race to invigorate the party base, especially younger voters.

"We've never been without a bench. We've never been without talent in our party. And so, although we love President Biden, he's been one of the best presidents in the history of our country. However, we've never been without talent and a bench. I think you're going to get a chance to see that; the American people are going to get a chance to see that," said Coleman.

The Dallas democratic party is sending 41 delegates to the DNC, the largest delegation the county has ever sent. They will head to the convention in Chicago, which starts in just under a month.