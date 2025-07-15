North Texas country singer Pat Green to host concert at Globe Life Field to help flood victims

North Texas country singer Pat Green hosts concert at Globe Life to help flood victims

North Texas country singer Pat Green is playing a livestreamed concert at Globe Life Field on Wednesday to help flood victims.

Green's younger brother John, John's wife Julia, and their two sons lost their lives in the devastating floods.

Green "will channel his personal grief toward a positive end," the news release states.

"After spending his entire career bringing people together, Green knows the impact the community will have in helping the healing process begin," the release states.

No audience will be in attendance.

The concert, Pat Green & Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestream, is a partnership between Green, the Texas Rangers and REV Entertainment. Green and the Rangers have been closely tied for many years. His iconic song, "I Like Texas," has been played after every Rangers home win for years, the team said.

The concert, which includes a star-studded line-up, will be streamed on Green's YouTube at 6:30 p.m. CT. Miranda Lambert, the Eli Young Band and several other artists will perform.

All proceeds from the concert and livestream will be distributed to Kerr County Relief, TEXSAR and the Do It For Durrett Foundation via The Pat Green Foundation, directly benefiting the families affected by the devastating floods. Viewers can donate online.