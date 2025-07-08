Watch CBS News
Pat Green's family members swept away in Central Texas floods, country singer confirms

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Search efforts continue at site of Central Texas flood
Search efforts continue at site of Central Texas flood 07:26

Family members of Pat Green are missing after the devastating Central Texas flooding, the country singer confirmed via a social media statement.

His wife, Kori Green, published the singer's statement on her Instagram account, saying Pat Green's younger brother John, his wife Julia and two of their children were swept away in flooding in Kerrville.

The Greens thanked fans for their support, prayers and privacy as they wait for their family members to be found. 

"We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy," Pat Green said on social media. "Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family."

Dozens remain missing in the Texas Hill Country

More than 100 people are dead and dozens more are missing after devastating flash floods slammed the Texas Hill Country early on July 4, with water rescues taking place along the Guadalupe River.  

On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch resumed searching through heavy debris along the Guadalupe River with dogs, boats and heavy equipment. It was cadaver dogs that found missing bodies on Monday.

The organization's founder, Tim Miller, said his volunteers have never seen damage as bad as this.   

"It takes an emotional toll," he said.

