Pat Green's family members swept away in Central Texas floods, country singer confirms

Family members of Pat Green are missing after the devastating Central Texas flooding, the country singer confirmed via a social media statement.

His wife, Kori Green, published the singer's statement on her Instagram account, saying Pat Green's younger brother John, his wife Julia and two of their children were swept away in flooding in Kerrville.

The Greens thanked fans for their support, prayers and privacy as they wait for their family members to be found.

"We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy," Pat Green said on social media. "Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family."

Dozens remain missing in the Texas Hill Country

More than 100 people are dead and dozens more are missing after devastating flash floods slammed the Texas Hill Country early on July 4, with water rescues taking place along the Guadalupe River.

On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch resumed searching through heavy debris along the Guadalupe River with dogs, boats and heavy equipment. It was cadaver dogs that found missing bodies on Monday.

The organization's founder, Tim Miller, said his volunteers have never seen damage as bad as this.

"It takes an emotional toll," he said.