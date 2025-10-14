Former North Texas coach sentenced to 40 years for child exploitation involving over 100 minors, authorities say

A former North Texas private school and select basketball coach has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for conspiring to produce child pornography and sexually exploit children, authorities announced.

In addition to 480 months in prison, Michael Bo Peacock, 50, of Denton, must also serve 20 years of supervised release and pay a $50,000 fine, according to Alexander C. Van Hook, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

Coached at North Texas school

Peacock, a former assistant girls basketball coach at Grapevine Faith Christian School, was charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

"This sentence should send a strong message to anyone who may be involved in this type of behavior and the sexual exploitation of minor children that this crime will not be tolerated," Van Hook said in a news release.

"Offenders like Michael Bo Peacock preyed on some of the most vulnerable members of our communities, and we will stop at nothing to identify, investigate, and bring these predators to justice," said Jose A. Perez, assistant director for the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division.

Co-defendant sentenced earlier this year

His co-defendant, Daniel Perryman Collins, 35, of Pineville, Louisiana, was previously sentenced to 27 years and one month for criminal activity that occurred between January and November 2023.

Prosecutors say the pair used the dark web and social media to contact and coerce minors, employing threats and blackmail to force victims to produce sexually explicit content. They operated separately — Peacock in Dallas and Collins in Pineville, authorities said.

Used encrypted cloud to share files

The two used technology—including an encrypted overseas cloud-based file hosting service—and shared access via encryption keys, employing advanced security measures to avoid detection, according to prosecutors.

In total, authorities say the pair exploited more than 100 children and caused them to create child pornography, investigators said.

FBI recovered illicit content

During a search warrant executed at Collins' residence on Nov. 16, 2023, the FBI recovered all illicit content from the shared cloud-based account.

Lead agencies during the investigation included the FBI's Child Exploitation Operational Unit and the FBI Dallas and New Orleans field offices.