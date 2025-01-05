North Texas church opens warming shelter to community as arctic front hits

DALLAS – An arctic front hit North Texas on Sunday, causing temperatures to drop by up to 40 degrees. The shift has prompted warming shelters throughout the area to open their doors to those in need.

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas will open its shelter at 4 p.m. Volunteers will also distribute cold weather gear, such as hats, scarves and gloves.

"Our church, in coordination with the City of Dallas, works as an inclement weather shelter on freezing nights so that all of our unsheltered neighbors have a place to come inside and have a safe and warm night's sleep," Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison said.

Griffin-Allison, the church's senior pastor, said 100 beds are ready to help those experiencing homelessness.

"In the upcoming week, we're looking at probably a full week of providing inclement weather shelter," Griffin-Allison said. "We will be open overnight every night that it's freezing, and then during the daytime will also remain open for people to be able to be indoors and have meals and have a warm place to be."

Volunteers are preparing to warm people's hearts through a hot meal.

"We also provide meals throughout the day, including breakfast, lunch and dinner and as well as snacks and opportunities to have hot chocolate and hot coffee and ways to just warm up and feel like you're being offered some dignity and some, sense of welcome on this cold night," Griffin-Allison said.

Individuals in need of winter clothing can receive essential items for free. The church is requesting donations and monetary contributions for operations and supplies.

"You might want to donate something specific. We also have our Amazon Wish list if you'd like to donate things like blankets, shoes, clothing, and items that our unhoused neighbors and guests might need," Griffin-Allison said.

The church, which expects to house about 2,500 people this winter, is also urgently seeking volunteers.

"We want to invite the community to be a part of helping to save lives because there's no reason in a city like Dallas that anyone should die on our streets on a cold and freezing night," Griffin-Allison said.

Warming shelters in the DFW metroplex include:

Collin County

EPIC in Plano

First McKinney Baptist Church

Dallas County

Austin Street Shelter II

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

Christ Church

Garland Corps Community Center

Libraries and recreation centers

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church

Fair Park - Grand Place Building

Denton County

Denton Community Shelter

Lewisville Public Library

Salvation Army Lewisville

Salvation Army Denton

The Vista

Tarrant County