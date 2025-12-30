North Texas brothers spend holidays in hospital after hit-and-run on way to Mavericks game

Two North Texas brothers are recovering from severe injuries after they were struck in a hit-and-run crash while walking to a Dallas Mavericks game last month. Their family says their survival was a miracle — one that meant spending the holidays opening Christmas presents in a hospital room.

Chris and Cody Purvis were walking near the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Moody Street on Dec. 18 when the crash happened, according to Dallas police. Instead of celebrating Christmas at home, the brothers spent the holidays recovering from serious injuries.

Chris Purvis said he suffered extensive trauma in the crash.

"I have… how many now? Eleven fractures," Chris said. "So, a bunch of it is in my hip, in my back. I have an orbital bone fracture."

Chris Purvis said the moments after the crash are still vivid.

"And then the next thing I know, I'm sitting on a curb, I don't know what's happening, I'm confused, I feel blood everywhere, and then I pass out," he said.

Dallas police say Giovanni Perez ran a red light, struck another vehicle and then hit the Purvis brothers and a friend. Investigators say Perez was intoxicated at the time and fled the scene without stopping to help.

Chris Purvis said that witnesses described Perez getting out of his car before driving away.

"He got out of the car, looked around, dazed, went back in the car, and from there, eyewitnesses saw that he opened up a container of alcohol," Chris Purvis said. "Snapped it open, drank it."

The brothers say their friend immediately called for help — a decision they believe saved their lives. They also credit a retired police officer with locating Perez at a nearby parking garage less than a mile from the crash scene.

Cody Purvis' wife, Giselle Ronquillo, said the alleged actions afterward were especially difficult to process.

"It's like, who does that? It's a big joke. He had no remorse," Ronquillo said. "I think the hardest thing for me is knowing that there was somebody sober in the car with him."

Ronquillo said her husband suffered a traumatic brain injury, has undergone multiple surgeries and continues to struggle with memory. Even so, she remains hopeful about his recovery.

"He's doing so much better. It was really, really scary," Chris Purvis said of his brother. "All I can say is I'm thankful that he is still here. He's a fighter."

Perez remains in the Dallas County Jail on a $165,000 bond and faces seven felony charges, including intoxication assault.

The crash happened just weeks after the brothers lost their father to cancer. The Mavericks game was meant to lift their spirits. Instead, the family says they are now focused on healing and gratitude.

"Oh yeah, we're not giving up. I don't want to give up," Chris Purvis said.

Ronquillo said faith has carried the family through the ordeal.

"We have God watching over them, and we're so thankful," she said. "I'm so, so, so, so thankful that they're here."

The family is currently fundraising to help cover mounting medical bills related to the brothers' ongoing care.