Brief break from heat advisories this weekend in North Texas, small chances of rain

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, DFW has officially hit 102 degrees, marking the hottest day of the year so far and the 10th triple-digit day of the year.

The heat advisory was definitely warranted today. As of 4:30 p.m., McKinney is feeling like 108 degrees, and Hillsboro is up to 110 degrees!

The heat advisory continues through 8 p.m. Friday for those with heat indices up to 108 degrees.

On Saturday, North Texas gets a break from the advisories. However, Anderson County remains under the Central Texas heat advisory through 8 p.m. Saturday, with heat index values up to 108 degrees still possible.

With a weak front moving into North Texas overnight, humidity will be slightly lower this weekend. North Texas will likely still see some triple digits on Saturday, but hopefully, temperatures will only top out in the upper 90s on Sunday. Rain chances are minimal at only 10% on Saturday. Rain chances should be higher to the south, in Central Texas, and to the west.

By Monday, high pressure begins to build back in, and it appears we could reach the 103-104 degree range by midweek. Humidity will be increasing once again, and heat advisories could be back as early as Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!  

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

