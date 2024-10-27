North Texas enjoys beautiful Sunday weather before intense storms move in next week

Sunday is expected to be a beautiful day, providing a pleasant end to the weekend, with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average. North Texans should take advantage of the sunshine, as significant changes are coming.

With 31 consecutive days without a drop of rain and most days sitting well above average, October was set to be one of the driest and hottest months on record. However, Mother Nature has a treat in store for North Texas as the month comes to a close.

A First Alert is issued for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as a powerful upper-level low-pressure system sweeps across the country. The system will bring intense wind gusts on Tuesday, peaking at 40 mph in the afternoon. The combination of warmer-than-average temperatures, dry conditions from the ongoing drought, and the winds will increase the risk of grass fires during the day.

A frontal passage is forecasted to move across North Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The front will bring enough moisture to produce heavy showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. Although rain is anticipated on Halloween, forecasts suggest the front will move south, allowing most areas to clear up just in time for trick-or-treating.

The active weather pattern will continue into next weekend, with another front expected. Daily heavy rainfall may cause issues in low-lying areas.