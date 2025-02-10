North Texas bank works to spread more than 1 million acts of kindness

PLANO — For some, February is random acts of kindness month and for the past five years, First Bank United in Plano has been holding a kindness drive where they have pledged hundreds of thousands of acts of kindness. This year, they're shooting for one million.

One million acts of kindness – it's a big number, but it's what First United Bank in Plano is trying to spread across the city this year.

"Our idea was to that we wanted to inspire and empower others to spread kindness in their respective communities," said Justin Krebbs, the Market President with First United Bank, Plano.

"Today, we're excited to join First United Bank at their United Acts of Kindness. Plano ISD has pledged 250,000 acts of kindness," said Courtney Gober, the Assistant Superintendent of Plano ISD.

It can be anything big or small.

"I think sometimes we like to make things bigger than what they need to be. That's what we try to tell our team all the time; it's not just that we care for people, but we care about them," said Fraser Hay, the president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

You never know what might make a difference to someone's day.

"I think one act of kindness can go a long way because you never know what someone's experiencing. They could be having a hard day and just to open the door for them or to let them over in traffic can go a long way," said Shawn Wills, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Colin County.

"One of the things that I like to do is every year, we all get gift cards, and some of the gift cards I really don't use and so I take some of the extra gift cards out, and I start to spread those just to random people that have done great things," said Gober.

Saying thank you, opening a door, maybe a compliment. Little things add up

"Small acts of kindness, big acts of kindness, we scale the whole rim of how we can just do a small part to make someone's day brighter," said Wills.

First United has some suggestions for acts of kindness if you want to join in. You can buy someone a cup of coffee, pick up some trash on the ground, donate a book to the library, or even try not to complain about anything for an entire day.