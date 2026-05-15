North Texas apartment complex warns tenants about uptick in copperheads

A social media post by Princess Tina asking for a .22 Long Rifle, 9mm, or .50‑caliber weapon to deal with copperhead snakes near her home quickly drew attention online.

The post caught the eye of Zachary Gellner, a pest remover and snake enthusiast.

"Copperheads and most snakes usually don't want to approach people's homes, businesses, structures," Gellner said.

At the same time, tenants at the Dane Park Apartments in Grapevine reported seeing southern copperheads around the complex, where management includes snake‑safety tip sheets in welcome packets to raise awareness.

"I do think it's the closer proximity to some of this more wild area," Gellner said. "And they're seeking food or shelter."

Gellner, who owns Viper Pest Management, said mating season and weather patterns also increase snake activity.

"Pressure system changes, coming and going warm spring rains," he said. "All of that is a trigger for snake activity."

Photo courtesy of Zachary Gellner

Venom risk low but still serious

While the copperhead is a pit viper, its venom isn't considered the most poisonous. Fatalities are rare. Gellner said, in his experience, venomous snakes always pose a risk. But he said knowing venomous snake behavior is helpful.

"Until you disturb them, they assume that you don't see them," he said. "They always think they're camouflaged better than you can see."

He said to think of them like bees. If you don't mess with them, you won't get stung.

Some residents seek snakes out

GianCarlo Saldana said his girlfriend lives at the complex. On the trail next to it, there's a sign warning about snakes. Admittedly, he goes in search of them.

"And I'm a fan of snakes. I enjoy them," Saldana said. "So, I go back there looking for them. So, I've seen a couple already."

Saldana said danger isn't the draw. It's his love of nature that keeps him from looking too closely at the snakes he's spotted.

"They were both average in size. Not like crazy big or crazy small," he said.

Photos show snakes near dog food

Princess Tina could not speak with CBS News Texas on Friday due to work. She did share her images of a snake under a flower pot, on her patio, crawling on the ground, and stretching across her dog's food and water container. The comment section told her the snake was drawn by the food.

Gellner said removing the items would reduce the snake's chances of invading her premises. But he said snakes do not eat dog food. The woman and tenants are experiencing an uptick in what happens during warmer months, the apartment complex said.