Copperhead sighting at Grapevine apartments prompts expert warning A social media post about a large copperhead spotted on a Grapevine apartment patio drew the attention of a local snake enthusiast and remover, who visited the complex to investigate. He explained that copperheads typically avoid homes and businesses, but proximity to wooded areas can draw them in as they search for food or shelter. The incident highlights how common these snakes are in Texas and why they occasionally appear in residential spaces.