North Texans pray for loved ones in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa's historic landfall

Hurricane Melissa made landfall on Tuesday in southwestern Jamaica as a Category 5 storm with wind speeds of more than 185 miles per hour and a life-threatening storm surge. It is the strongest hurricane to hit the island in 174 years.

Back in North Texas, those with family and friends in Jamaica anxiously hold their breath and pray their loved ones will be okay.

Hospital and school damaged in Savanna-la-Mar

Errol Byles' heart breaks as family sends him videos of Hurricane Melissa ravaging a hospital and school in Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica.

"Right now, the hurricane is beating down on them, and it is really creating havoc," Byles said.

Arlington restaurant owner steps up

Byles owns Jamaica Gates Caribbean Cuisine in Arlington but still has a close connection to his home country.

"I have my sisters, I have nephews, and I have nieces. I've got great friends from my high school, Camperdown High School, in Kingston, Jamaica," Byles said.

He knows the devastation all too well, having lived through Hurricane Gilbert in Jamaica in 1988.

"I was 16 at the time. We watched the hurricane as it devastated many homes. We saw many satellite dishes taken off. We saw a lot of roofs being destroyed. We see a lot of trees coming down. The roads were undrivable," Byles said.

Community drive aims to send aid

He's taking action by organizing a drive at his restaurant.

"I've partnered with a local nonprofit organization that is collecting canned foods, personal items, baby diapers, baby food formulas, toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, those type of things," Byles said. "As you come in, if you could bring those items, we're getting them ready, and we'll be preparing to ship them off as soon as possible."

Concerns grow over long-term recovery

In the meantime, Byles waits and prays for the people of Jamaica.

"My biggest concern is how they're going to rebuild and put themselves together and survive over the next three to four weeks in order to continue to grow," Byles said. "How will they recover from this? How are they going to get things back together after this devastation?"

If you'd like to donate to the drive, Jamaica Gates is open every day except Mondays.