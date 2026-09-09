Heat advisory continues for North Texas through Wednesday with small rain chances possible soon

The heat continues on Wednesday with another heat advisory in place for North Texas. Feels-like temperatures may reach 107° at times, while our actual high temperatures challenge our previous record of 101°.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

There is a slim 10% chance of an isolated shower or rumble this afternoon west of the Metroplex, but this changes for Thursday. The CBS News Texas First Alert Weather team has increased our rain chances to 30% for Thursday as a front approaches DFW but does not move through. Our current streak of consecutive days without measurable rainfall is finally challenged.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

As of and including yesterday, it is at 55 days and stands alone in 6th place as the 6th-longest dry streak ever.

The front retreats quickly back up to the north, and temperatures heat right back up by Friday and into the weekend. Expect highs to return to near-record, tie, or potentially break records as we look ahead into early next week.

CBS News Texas