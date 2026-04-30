Dashcam video shows spike strips stop shoplifting suspects after police pursuit; 2 arrested in Fort Worth

Dashcam video shows the moment two shoplifting suspects were arrested in Fort Worth following a chase, in which an officer threw out spike strips to disable the vehicle.

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shoplifting report at a department store off Boulevard 26 near Precinct Line.

The department said two suspects, later identified as 31-year-old Dominic Fabela and 36-year-old Sophia Rodriguez, both of Fort Worth, were seen fleeing the store in a vehicle after allegedly taking merchandise.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but a chase began.

NRHPD said with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department, the vehicle was stopped after an officer used spike strips near Loop 820 and Blue Mound Road. The moment was captured on video, where you see the vehicle finally pull over with both suspects putting their hands out the window.

Officials said the driver, Fabela, was arrested on charges of theft and evading, and had an outstanding felony warrant for evading out of Tarrant County. Rodriguez was arrested for theft and had outstanding warrants for drug charges and traffic violations out of Sansom Park.

Both suspects remain in the Tarrant County jail.