Non-profit donates almost $200,000 to Fort Worth church after thieves stole supplies for new building

A non-profit organization has given an amazing gift to a Tarrant County congregation just in time for the holidays.

CBS News Texas first reported over the summer the devastation felt after thieves stole almost $200,000 in supplies meant to build their new church.

Longvue Baptist Church Pastor Brian Fisher couldn't believe his eyes on Aug. 9, 2025.

"That day was a devastating day," Fisher said.

What happened on that blazing hot summer day turned cold for Fisher.

"When we drove up, the chain was cut on the entryway," Fisher said. "It was upwards of $175,000 worth of material that was gone."

A new sanctuary and fellowship hall would have been built with those materials on the 3.5-acre West Fort Worth property.

"A lot of our neighbors now, they're watching, and they'll call us," Fisher said. "They'll say if someone's over there, and we want to make sure it's you and that you're aware of it."

This wasn't the first time the church had been targeted. Last December, Fisher said a $12,000 trailer was stolen from the same site and never recovered.

Luck changed this fall when DFW Charitable Foundation director Mark Patrick saw an article about the theft.

"I feel like it was almost heaven-sent, frankly, because it caught my attention," Patrick said.

The nonprofit donated almost $200,000 to the church for the materials a grinch stole.

"I feel tremendous joy," Patrick said. "I feel like the Christmas spirit is definitely at hand here, and the timing couldn't be more right."

"It would have set us back for a year at least. Their donation just meant so much to keep us right on track and to bring things to where they are today," Fisher said.

The church hopes to open the new building sometime in 2026. It's a fresh start, but Fisher said the thought behind it is what means he most.

"It really blessed us. We wept, and we just rejoiced," Fisher said. "We'll never forget their act of kindness."

It is generosity appreciated by the entire congregation as they feel overjoyed in a real-life Christmas miracle.

The investigation into the August theft is ongoing. Fort Worth Police have not caught the suspects.