Thousands rally in North Texas for "No Kings" protests

Despite a rainy afternoon, thousands of North Texans showed up for Saturday's "No Kings" protests, which have grown into a movement across the country.

More than 2,000 rallies were held nationwide, including more than a dozen in North Texas.

Voices from the crowd

"Good spirits out here, good energy, and just people who care about what's going on," said Lakisha Bibins.

"It tells you that this topic is important, you know, anti-immigration, divisiveness, human rights," said Maurico Cornejo.

Criticism of Trump administration

Protesters said the event was an opportunity to show solidarity among Americans critical of President Donald Trump and his administration.

"I fought for democracy and sacrificed, and the things that are being done right now in this government are totally ridiculous. I don't know if there's a single plan or order that Trump has given, that I can agree with—none of it," said a protester.

Downtown Dallas sees large turnout

In Dallas, police estimated about 3,000 people gathered at Pacific Plaza. Protesters took over the streets of downtown, walking about a mile before regrouping.

"I feel like everyone can feel the love and support and definitely nonviolence that's happening here," said Emily Winters.

Protests spread across the region

Hundreds also gathered in Fort Worth, Denton and Frisco.

"The decisions that are being made today are going to impact and affect their lives as they grow up, and it's important that they have rights as women, as people, and we just need to protect that and get them involved and show them how important it is to be a part of everything," said a protester.

A growing, recurring movement

Several people said they attended the No Kings protests back in June and plan to keep showing up.

"It actually warmed my heart the first time, and it warmed my heart the second time because you see so many different people out, so many ethnicities out here, and people are peaceful, kind, loving, and my heart is overwhelmed with joy, with love for what America is all about," said Bibins.