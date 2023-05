Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, May 16th, 2023

FLOWER MOUND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A small plane made an emergency landing just south of Argyle High School Tuesday evening.

The Flower Mound Fire Department says there were two occupants in the plane. They were not injured.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. this evening, we received a 911 call from an individual stating a small airplane crashed just... Posted by Flower Mound Fire Department on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The fire department remained on scene while working hazmat protocols for a fuel leak.