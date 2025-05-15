DC Universe comes to life in dazzling lantern display at Gaylord Texan

For fans of the DC Universe, the Gaylord Texan Resort is offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Dozens of artisans from Zigong, China — known as the "lantern city of the world" — are in Grapevine setting up a unique fusion of light and comic book culture. The city has a lantern-making tradition that spans more than 1,000 years.

CBS News Texas

"We've spent over a year planning this," said Martha Neibling, director of marketing for the Gaylord Texan Resort. "It's the magic of ancient Chinese lantern culture combined with legendary DC comic book heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman."

The exhibit features 200,000 pounds of steel shaped into lanterns representing superheroes, supervillains and props. The structures are covered in 30 miles of silk and then hand-painted.

"That's practically enough silk to stretch from Fort Worth to Dallas," Neibling said.

The Universe of Light is the kickoff event for the resort's DC Summer. The exhibit opens Friday, May 23, and runs through Sept. 1. Tickets start at $25.

"I just can't wait until we have everything finished, the music turned on, the lights down and the lanterns lit," Neibling said. "I think it's going to be so much fun."

Holy Texas, Batman — you won't want to miss this.