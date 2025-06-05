Watch CBS News
No charges filed after 3-year-old attacked by five dogs in Johnson County, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Authorities will not file charges in the case of a 3-year-old boy who was attacked by five dogs in May, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 12.

"According to my detectives, the dogs belonged to the (child's) grandparents," Chief Deputy James Saulter said. "The dogs were kept properly and have never done anything like this in the past."  

CareFlite airlifted the boy to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, where he received emergency treatment. He is now recovering.

Following the attack, the dogs were placed in a licensed quarantine facility for evaluation and observation. Officials have not released the exact location of the incident.

