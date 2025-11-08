NFL tight end Hayden Hurst highlights mental health after Dallas Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland's death by suicide

The feeling of shock and sadness continues in the NFL community after Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland took his own life this week. Another NFL player continues to share his story of overcoming depression, anxiety, and a suicide attempt.

First-round draft pick's hidden struggle

Being a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft felt like a dream for NFL tight end Hayden Hurst. The Baltimore Ravens drafted him 25th overall, but little did people know about the spiral his life had taken just years earlier.

Cathy Hurst, Hayden's mom, said her son showed talent early on in multiple sports.

"Hayden was playing baseball out of high school and got drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He struggled with anxiety and the yips where he couldn't feel the ball," Cathy Hurst said.

Switching sports, but demons followed

The yips ended Hurst's professional baseball career, so he switched sports and played college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks. His demons followed him. He explained his feelings in a 2020 documentary by the Atlanta Falcons, where Hurst played at the time.

"I turned to drinking, pills, and cocaine. Like anything that I could get my hands on to numb that feeling of embarrassment, where I wouldn't have to explain myself to my family as to why my life was unraveling," Hayden Hurst said.

Cathy Hurst said she knew about her son's struggles with mental health, but never anticipated getting a horrible call one night.

"You would never think Hayden would do something like that. Not Hayden. That's not him, and so it was total shock," Cathy Hurst said.

"At that point, I wanted out. I just I thought for so long that I just wanted it to be over," Hayden Hurst said.

Turning life around after an attempt

He survived his suicide attempt and turned his life around. He hasn't sipped alcohol since the night he tried to take his own life and rededicated himself to football.

"I have Hayden here. I've gotten a second chance in life with him, and that's what I would wish for everybody, that they would take a breath and try to think about the situation," Cathy Hurst said.

The man known as "Garnet Thor" for his red hair stands at 6-foot-5. His heart is just as big as his stature.

Foundation dedicated to prevention

"We established the foundation about eight years ago, and Hayden wanted to concentrate on mental health and suicide prevention," Cathy Hurst said.

Hayden Hurst ran up to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at a 2020 game shortly after Prescott's brother, Jace, took his own life. This was two years after the Hursts started the Hayden Hurst Family Foundation for mental health and suicide prevention.

"We've worked with him over the years on some projects and opportunities with schools, and doing some things. Dak is a very giving person," Cathy Hurst said.

Familiar grief after another loss

Hearing about Kneeland's death by suicide brought Cathy Hurst a familiar feeling of sadness.

"I just had this empty feeling inside for his family and what they're going through. I can't imagine. In our own family, I lost my brother-in-law and then my nephew to suicide," Cathy Hurst said.

Message for athletes and the public

Cathy Hurst has a message about mental health for the general public and also for professional athletes.

"There's nothing wrong with facing a situation where you're not having a good day, and you want to get some help. I know the NFL has therapists that the team, the players can talk to, and there's more awareness of it," Cathy Hurst said.

That awareness has become a mission for the Hurst family as they continue to promote the message that it's OK not to be OK.

"Keep going because, as dark as it gets, I promise you there is someone out there in your life that loves you and supports you and will help you get out of that situation," Hayden Hurst said.

Click here for more information on the Hayden Hurst Family Foundation.