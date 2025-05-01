Nexus Family Recovery Center expands services for women and children

A non-profit focused on transforming lives by providing substance use disorder treatment for women and their children has reached a new milestone.

The Nexus Family Recovery Center welcomed community members on Thursday morning in their newest facility, the Doswell Medical Building.

CBS News Texas

"Today we're not just celebrating a new building, we are celebrating hope, healing, and the power of a community that believes in second chances," said CEO Heather Ormand.

This will be the first time the non-profit offers services seven days a week. The facility will have 12 beds and exam rooms for medical detox and psychiatric care.

Ormand said they are one of only seven centers in the state.

"What makes us really unique is that we also serve women at every single stage of pregnancy and allow women to bring up to three children into residential treatment with them," Ormand said.

Ormand said doing this helps keep families together.

"Without places like Nexus, families end up being disrupted and the kids go into the foster system," she said.

The new building is phase one of a five-phase, $86 million expansion.

Ormand said everyone involved in the project has been impacted by substance abuse, including herself, who is in long-term recovery.

"I've been on this journey for almost 20 years, and I have everything good in my life to owe to it," Ormand said.

Plans for phase two are underway. Once the entire project is finished, the non-profit hopes to double its reach, serving more than 5,000 people a year.