Watch CBS News
Local News

Nexus Family Recovery Center expands services for women and children

By Briseida Holguin

/ CBS Texas

Nexus Family Recovery Center expands to support women and children
Nexus Family Recovery Center expands to support women and children 01:54

A non-profit focused on transforming lives by providing substance use disorder treatment for women and their children has reached a new milestone.

The Nexus Family Recovery Center welcomed community members on Thursday morning in their newest facility, the Doswell Medical Building.

nexus.png
CBS News Texas

"Today we're not just celebrating a new building, we are celebrating hope, healing, and the power of a community that believes in second chances," said CEO Heather Ormand.

This will be the first time the non-profit offers services seven days a week. The facility will have 12 beds and exam rooms for medical detox and psychiatric care.

Ormand said they are one of only seven centers in the state.

"What makes us really unique is that we also serve women at every single stage of pregnancy and allow women to bring up to three children into residential treatment with them," Ormand said.

Ormand said doing this helps keep families together. 

"Without places like Nexus, families end up being disrupted and the kids go into the foster system," she said.

The new building is phase one of a five-phase, $86 million expansion.

Ormand said everyone involved in the project has been impacted by substance abuse, including herself, who is in long-term recovery.

"I've been on this journey for almost 20 years, and I have everything good in my life to owe to it," Ormand said.

Plans for phase two are underway. Once the entire project is finished, the non-profit hopes to double its reach, serving more than 5,000 people a year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.