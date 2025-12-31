Watch CBS News
Local News

New Year's Eve will be pleasant for North Texas with temperatures in the 60s and 40s by midnight

By
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Read Full Bio
Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Happy last day of 2025! It will be a beautiful day as temperatures reach about 10 degrees above average, peaking at 66 degrees.

Expect an abundance of sunshine with winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

thumbnail-tomorrow-5-panel-special-event.png

A perfect forecast is in store to ring in the New Year; by midnight, the temperature will be in the upper 40s. Grab a jacket for any outdoor plans.

The start of 2026 will be cloudy with southerly winds of 5 to 10 mph and temperatures climbing in the 70s. This is due to a ridge of high pressure strengthening over the area. 

thumbnail-new-years-forecast-2026-ovn.png

Friday stays warm, but Friday night, a dry cold front will swing through North Texas, dropping temperatures a few degrees on Saturday. However, temperatures will continue to rise by the end of the weekend and the start of the next workweek.  

thumbnail-am-7-day-19.png

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue