New Year's Eve will be pleasant for North Texas with temperatures in the 60s and 40s by midnight

Happy last day of 2025! It will be a beautiful day as temperatures reach about 10 degrees above average, peaking at 66 degrees.

Expect an abundance of sunshine with winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

A perfect forecast is in store to ring in the New Year; by midnight, the temperature will be in the upper 40s. Grab a jacket for any outdoor plans.

The start of 2026 will be cloudy with southerly winds of 5 to 10 mph and temperatures climbing in the 70s. This is due to a ridge of high pressure strengthening over the area.

Friday stays warm, but Friday night, a dry cold front will swing through North Texas, dropping temperatures a few degrees on Saturday. However, temperatures will continue to rise by the end of the weekend and the start of the next workweek.