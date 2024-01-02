New Year starts out chilly, rainy

NORTH TEXAS – Good morning! Temperatures are once again starting in the 20s and 30s this morning. Wind chills aren't much of an issue, but some frost on the car could delay you getting off to work and school on time.

CBS News Texas

Highs today will once again be in the 40s and low 50s, below the "normal" high of 56 degrees for Jan. 2.

CBS News Texas

While it'll be cloudier this morning, the rain isn't expected to move in until this afternoon. So you'll want the rain gear with you to you're prepared when stepping out the door this afternoon!

CBS News Texas

Most of the rain is expected to be light but there will be some pockets of steadier rain from time to time. We are not expecting severe weather, but just a cold nuisance rain. Rainfall totals will be lower the farther north you go, but some spots to the south of I-20 could pick up an inch of rain between this afternoon and early Wednesday morning.

CBS News Texas

We're off to a wet start for the month of January, regarding the extended forecast. Thursday night into Friday is the second system to watch this week, though we're just expecting a cold rain. Monday's system next week looks more interesting – it's too early to tell with certainty, but there could be some stronger storms.

CBS News Texas