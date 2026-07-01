New date set for opening of Six Flags Over Texas' Tormenta Rampaging Run coaster after delay

Six Flags Over Texas' new record-breaking dive coaster, Tormenta Rampaging Run, is now scheduled to open on Thursday, July 9, park officials announced Wednesday.

It had been scheduled to open on June 26 as part of the park's 65th anniversary, but that was delayed due to longer-than-expected testing of the high-flying roller coaster.

When it announced the delay, the park said on social media, "… it ensures that when Tormenta charges out of the gates, it will be a ride experience worthy of its name – bold, intense, and unforgettable."

Ride will break six world records

The Tormenta Rampaging Run is inspired by Spain's Running of the Bulls. The coaster will be located in a new section of Six Flags called Rancho de la Tormenta, featuring Cocina Abuela – a Spanish/Latin American restaurant.

The ride, designed by coaster manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard, will begin with a 309-foot climb, followed by a 95-degree beyond-vertical drop, and will include sharp turns, airtime moments, and multiple inversions.

It will break six records when it opens: the tallest dive coaster (309 feet), the fastest dive coaster (87 mph), the longest dive coaster (4,199 feet), the tallest vertical coaster loop (179 feet), the highest Immelmann inversion (218 feet), and the highest 95-degree beyond-vertical drop (285 feet).

CBS News Texas will provide updates should additional information become available.