Six Flags Over Texas delays opening of new Tormenta Rampaging Run roller coaster due to testing

Six Flags Over Texas has announced it's new record-breaking dive coaster, Tormenta Rampaging Run, will no longer open on it's 65th anniversary. The park said the testing process for the 309-foot-tall roller coaster is taking longer than expected.

In a social media post on Monday, the park said, "While this means pausing our current opening timeline, it ensures that when Tormenta charges out of the gates, it will be a ride experience worthy of its name—bold, intense, and unforgettable."

Ride will break six world records

The Tormenta Rampaging Run is inspired by Spain's Running of the Bulls. The coaster will be located in a new section of Six Flags called Rancho de la Tormenta, featuring Cocina Abuela – a Spanish/Latin American restaurant.

The ride, designed by coaster manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard, will begin with a 309-foot climb, followed by a 95-degree beyond-vertical drop, and will include sharp turns, airtime moments and multiple inversions.

It will break six records when it opens: The tallest dive coaster (309 feet), the fastest dive coaster (87 mph), the longest dive coaster (4,199 feet), the tallest vertical coaster loop (179 feet), the highest Immelmann inversion (218 feet), and the highest 95-degree beyond vertical drop (285 feet).

A new opening date has not been set.