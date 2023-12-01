Know before you go: Navigating traffic during the Dallas Holiday Parade

Know before you go: Navigating Dallas Holiday Parade

NORTH TEXAS (CBS News Texas) – If you're heading out for the Dallas Holiday Parade this weekend, make sure to give yourself extra time.

The parade kicks off on Dec. 2 in Downtown Dallas.

The parade route goes down Commerce Street, south on Harwood Street and wraps west on Young Street.

Street closures go into effect from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Portions of Houston Street, Jackson Street, Record Street and Market Street will be closed off during the parade.