What to know about Native American Heritage Day and how to learn from North Texas' Indigenous community

While many people focus on shopping deals the day after Thanksgiving, Native leaders hoped Americans also used the day to honor the country's first peoples.

The Friday after Thanksgiving is not only Black Friday, but also National Native American Heritage Day — a federal observance established in 2008 that falls within November's Native American Heritage Month. For Indigenous communities, it's a chance to highlight history, celebrate living cultures and encourage others to learn more.

"It started, as most things do, with the Native communities as a grassroots effort," said Seth Fairchild, executive director of cultural preservation for the Choctaw Nation. "I think the significance across all tribes is an opportunity to educate people about our culture in particular and give people an opportunity to learn more about who we are and learn more about the tribe."

Things to do for Native American Heritage Day in North Texas

One of the closest places for North Texans to experience those traditions firsthand is the Choctaw Cultural Center in Durant, Oklahoma, less than a two-hour drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"We have a wonderful restaurant that serves traditional Choctaw food. It's easy to spend 4 or 5 or 6 hours here going through the exhibits," Fairchild said. "Throughout the day, we will have social dancing. We have stickball every single day."

Beyond the cultural center, Indigenous leaders say there are several ways North Texans can use Native American Heritage Day, and the entire month, to learn about Native history and contemporary life.

In Fort Worth, Hooker's Grill offers a taste of that history through its menu.

"Our Indian tacos are right up there with our burgers," owner Ruth Hooker said. "Even though it's a popular dish that we love, it was brought about during a very difficult time in Native history."

Where to learn about Native American culture in Texas

In the classroom and on campus, institutions are working to more openly acknowledge Native peoples and the land they originally inhabited. Texas Christian University launched the Native American and Indigenous Peoples Initiative to recognize those who lived on the land where the university now stands.

"This monument was created in collaboration with the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes," said TCU English professor Dr. Theresa Gaul, describing one of the initiative's visible markers on campus.

Local media also play a role in keeping Native voices on the air. In Dallas, listeners can tune in to "Beyond Bows and Arrows," Texas' longest-running Native American radio show, which airs Sundays at 6 p.m. on KNON 89.3 FM.

"I've always listened to this show since the 80s," said Jessica Johnson, one of the show's four Indigenous hosts. "We speak a lot during the week, so we check in with what we've been doing and what's going on in the Native American community here in Dallas."

Whether it's at a cultural center, a university campus, a neighborhood restaurant or on the radio, North Texas' Native American community is urging people to see National Native American Heritage Day as more than just a date on the calendar.

They hope residents will take time not only on the day after Thanksgiving, but throughout the year, to learn about the nation's hundreds of federally recognized tribes — and the Native communities still thriving in North Texas today.