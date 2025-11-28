Black Friday shopping in North Texas draws big crowds despite complaints about weaker deals

With Black Friday sales starting earlier each year and more people shifting to online shopping, some Texans are wondering whether the once-frenzied shopping day has lost its spark. But when CBS News Texas visited malls on Friday, shoppers were still out in large numbers — even if many said the deals have changed.

"I mean it is a thing, but I don't think the deals are nowhere near as good as they were a couple years ago," said shopper Maday Guerrero.

McKenzy Dodson, out with friends, shared a similar view.

"I mean there's tons of people here, so I think the sales are going down a little bit, but we're still getting good stuff," Dodson said.

Despite talk of weaker discounts, foot traffic told another story. As the escalators went up and down, so did hundreds of shoppers, bags in hand.

Beatriz Garrido and her family said they started their day early and hit multiple stops before arriving at the mall. She said shopping online still doesn't compare to the in-person experience.

"Honestly, I don't like to buy online, I prefer to do it in person every single time," Garrido said. "I think I have the opportunity to test the product myself, and see it in person, so I know the quality, the smell or not. I don't like to return things."

Dallas retailers say the Black Friday experience has changed

Galleria Dallas Fashion and Lifestyle Director Holly Quartaro said the holiday shopping landscape has simply evolved.

"It's just changed over the years," Quartaro said. "And now the deals are out there to be had, you're getting them on your email, you know where they are. It's more about enjoying the season, and shopping with friends and family, and really just enjoying the kickoff to the holidays."

While the discounts may not live up to past years, many shoppers said the tradition, and the company, matter more.

"I just love walking around and talking with my friends and shopping," Katarina Comfort said.

And for some, the energy itself is part of the draw.

"It's always good to come out, and there's a lot of people out, so the vibes are here," Julian Meza, another shopper, said.