National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington named Best New Museum in America

Less than a year after opening its doors, the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington has been voted the Best New Museum in America by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

It's an honor that museum leaders say reflects the power of the stories inside.

"Through personal artifacts and heart-stopping simulations, this shrine to valor drops you into the split-second decisions that defined extraordinary courage," the publication said online. "Rather than glorifying war, the National Medal of Honor Museum focuses on the human capacity for sacrifice, with quiet spaces for reflection between galleries that chronicle acts of heroism from the Battle of New Market Heights (1864) to the Medal of Honor Ceremony that symbolically marked the defeat of Nazi Germany."

Award caps a breakout year

The award caps a standout first year for the 31,000-square-foot, $200 million museum, which earned an expert-panel nomination before winning a nationwide public vote. Museum officials say the distinction highlights both the growing interest in the Medal of Honor and the strong response from early visitors.

"This incredible honor is a testament to the work and generosity of so many people whose dedication has created a home for the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients," said Charlotte Jones, chairman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation board and chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

"Arlington has so much to offer, and we are thrilled to add the Best New Museum to that list," Jones added in a news release.

Jones said the museum's first year has already inspired tens of thousands of visitors and strengthened its mission to preserve Medal of Honor legacies. She said she expects even more people to connect with its values as it expands programming in 2026.

Top 10 finalists named

Other finalists rounding out the Top 10 were the Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University, the National Public Housing Museum, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, the Museum of Art + Light, the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream, the Charles J. Muth Museum of Hinchliffe Stadium, the Door County Granary, the Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art, and the Museum of BBQ.

Past winners of the category include The Columbus Museum, Gettysburg's Beyond the Battle Museum, the Cook Museum of Natural Science, and the National Comedy Center.

Museum's mission and design

The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington is designed as a major destination honoring the nation's highest military heroes. Its mission centers on preserving the personal stories of Medal of Honor recipients and highlighting the courage and sacrifice behind each award.

The building's elevated exhibit deck, supported by five large concrete columns representing each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, sets the tone for the experience inside. Visitors move through immersive galleries, rare artifacts, and multimedia displays that trace the lives of recipients from the Civil War to today.

The museum also emphasizes education, aiming to connect younger generations with the Medal's core values through exhibits and programming that encourage reflection on service, character, and heroism.