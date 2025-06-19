National Juneteenth Museum moves closer to reality in Fort Worth

A long-awaited symbol of freedom and progress is one step closer to taking shape in Fort Worth's historic Southside.

The National Juneteenth Museum, a project years in the making, is set to rise on the site of the Southside Community Center. The Fort Worth City Council approved the demolition of the building earlier this year, clearing the way for construction.

Honoring Juneteenth's legacy

"It's going to be a beacon of light," said Fort Worth City Council member Chris Nettles. "It's going to be fresh air."

The museum will honor and celebrate Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The holiday became federally recognized in 2021, thanks in large part to the efforts of Fort Worth's own Dr. Opal Lee, who spent decades raising awareness about its significance.

"It means so much to Fort Worth because our very own was an icon to make sure that this is not just a Texas thing, but this is a national freedom for all people," Nettles said. "Because none of us are free until we all are free."

The National Juneteenth Museum Photo courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group, KAI Enterprises and National Juneteenth Museum

Catalyst for community growth

Nettles believes the museum will not only preserve history but also spark new growth in the surrounding neighborhood.

"It will bring so much traffic and growth and activity to an area that has, over some period, begun to die off or gotten old," he said.

The city has committed $15 million to the project, and the Texas Legislature has pledged another $10 million. However, museum leaders say construction won't begin until all fundraising is complete.

$70 million project in progress

The total cost of the museum is estimated at $70 million.

"My greatest hope is that families will be able to come together from all different cultures, to come to a location and understand history," Nettles said. "Schools will be able to come here — Fort Worth ISD, Crowley ISD, Keller ISD. They'll come to a location here in Fort Worth. It's going to be incredible."

The National Juneteenth Museum is expected to become a landmark of cultural and historical significance, not just for North Texas but for the entire country.

Freedom Vibes festival kicks off

To celebrate Juneteenth, the museum is hosting a four-day festival called Freedom Vibes. The festivities begin Thursday evening and run through Sunday, with multiple events and activities planned throughout Fort Worth.

Organizers hope the celebration will grow into the country's premier Juneteenth event.