National Breastfeeding Month: Texas WIC celebrates mothers, offers free support

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Mothers around the country are recognized in August for National Breastfeeding Month. It's a time the benefits of breastfeeding are promoted and women are lauded for their efforts.

Texas WIC has again joined the public platform in support for babies, parents, families and communities. The benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and baby last a lifetime. Breastmilk has hundreds of ingredients and antibodies that help protect babies from illness and allergies. For moms, breastfeeding has been linked to lower rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and even certain cancers.

"From the start of your pregnancy through your child's fifth birthday, Texas WIC is here for you every step of the way," said Texas WIC Nutrition Education and Clinic Services Director Amanda Hovis. "Pregnant women in Texas wanting nutrition advice, moms looking for breastfeeding support and families with young children are encouraged to apply for WIC to help give their children a healthy start to life."

As any mother knows, breastfeeding is challenging sometimes.

Texas WIC wants to help with its free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants, and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes available to all moms in the state, regardless of whether they qualify.

The organization also provides women who qualify with a free breast pump and pumping supplies.

WIC benefits are provided at no cost to eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding moms and families with children younger than 5. Anyone with children under the age of 5 can apply for WIC, including fathers, foster parents, guardians or grandparents. Additionally, expecting moms can qualify as soon as they find out they're pregnant. WIC recently updated its income guidelines, allowing more families to participate.

For more information or to apply, visit TexasWIC.org/apply or call 1.800.942-3678.