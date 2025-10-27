Dallas widow recounts husband's final call after he was trapped under burial vault at funeral home

A Dallas woman is sharing the heartbreaking phone call she received from her husband moments before he was crushed beneath a concrete burial vault at work.

Nataly Galaviz said her husband, 24-year-old Angel Anthony Rojas, called her while he was trapped under the vault at Restland Funeral Home, where he worked as a machine operator.

"My husband was pinned under a vault pleading for help and pleading for air. He just wanted to be held and was scared. He told me he wanted to go home," Galaviz said.

Rojas was taken to a hospital after firefighters used the Jaws of Life and an inflatable device to lift the vault, which weighed close to 2,000 pounds, according to Matthew Graham, a litigation attorney with J. Alexander Law who represents the family. Rojas later died from his injuries.

Attorney says lawsuit will allege gross negligence

Graham said Rojas had been working alone on what should have been a two- to three-man job. He said he expects to file a gross negligence lawsuit against the funeral home.

"If there's one thing we can do for his memory and for this family, it's to try to keep this from happening to anybody else, to try to bring some attention to this, and shed some light on what's going on over there," Graham said.

Rojas, a husband and father of a three-year-old son, Angel Noel Rojas, was known for his dedication to his work and to helping grieving families.

"He was proud of what he was doing for families, helping families and being there during their grief," Galaviz said.

Just a week before the accident, the couple had been talking about buying a home.

"We were just talking about a home a week before he passed. He wanted land," Galaviz said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating. Restland Funeral Home did not return messages for comment.