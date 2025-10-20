Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after burial vault collapse at Dallas funeral home, officials say

By
S.E. Jenkins
A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a burial vault collapsed on top of him Monday afternoon, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to Restland Funeral Home on Greenville Avenue Monday afternoon where a worker was pinned fom the waist down.

The Urban Search and Rescue team also went to the call as a precaution. The first truck lifted the vault using a combination of spreaders and air bags, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. Spreaders are typically sued to open vehicles in accidents.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries to his lower body.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

