Naked suspect accused of beating Fort Worth man to death with firewood found not guilty by reason of insanity, records show

A man who was naked when he attacked two men with firewood, killing one, was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Tuesday, according to court records.

Court records show that the suspect, Chrisantus Omondi, was charged with the January 2024 murder of 51-year-old Scotty Jackson.

How the murder unfolded

According to a police affidavit, on Jan. 13, 2024, Fort Worth officers were called to a home on Wendover Drive, where they found a man lying in the front yard with severe blunt force trauma to his head. The victim, later identified as Jackson, died at the scene.

A homeowner told police that he called Jackson to purchase and deliver firewood to his home, and after arriving by U-Haul to unload it, Jackson and the homeowner were approached by a naked man, Omondi, who was 27 at the time.

Omondi reportedly claimed that he was the owner of the home and held up a key. When the homeowner and Jackson told Omondi to leave, Omondi allegedly picked up a piece of firewood and hit both Jackson and the homeowner in the head.

The homeowner told police that Omondi chased him, and he ran inside his home to call 911. But while he was on the phone, the homeowner witnessed Omondi attacking Jackson again, striking him repeatedly before he dumped a wheelbarrow on him, the affidavit said.

Chrisantus Omondi, was charged with the murder of 51-year-old Scotty Jackson. Tarrant County Jail

Omondi then went to another home on Wendover Drive that operated as an Airbnb, renting individual rooms to tenants. One of those tenants said she believed Omondi was high on a substance.

When officers approached the Airbnb, they heard yelling before Omondi, still naked, came outside. Officers said Omondi became aggressive he was ultimately tased and taken into custody.

Omondi was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Victim's daughter calls killing unforgiveable

CBS News Texas spoke with Jackson's daughter, Kasey DeLeon, following the incident. She described her father as hardworking and said, "He would do anything for anybody."

DeLeon expressed how she wanted justice for her father's murder and how hard it would be to live without him.

What happens now?

After the judge's insanity ruling, Omondi will be immediately committed to a maximum-security unit designated by the Department of State Health Services for evaluation and treatment upwards of 30 days.