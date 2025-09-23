Music artist argument ends in fatal shooting at North Texas football watch party, arrest warrant reveals

An argument over a music artist led to a fatal shooting at a football watch party in Paloma Creek, a neighborhood in Little Elm, leaving one man dead and another facing a murder charge, according to an arrest warrant.

Corey Green, 37, is accused of retrieving a firearm during the altercation and shooting 40-year-old Vernelle Wright multiple times, police said. His bond was set at $5 million.

Victim shot multiple times

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, in the 2300 block of O'Keefe Drive, after the argument spilled into the street, authorities said.

Police found Wright in the street with three gunshot wounds to the back and one to the back of the head. Shell casings were found nearby.

Wright was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:49 p.m. that same day.

Witness recounts escalating argument

According to the warrant, a witness said Wright was watching a football game on TV with family members when Green arrived and entered the garage.

During the gathering, the two began arguing over a music artist.

After the argument escalated, Green walked toward his parked vehicle. Wright followed him to the street in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the warrant said. Wright shook Green's hand and told him he would not be allowed to remain at the residence.

Corey Green, 37 Denton County Jail

Suspect prepared for confrontation, witness says

A witness said that as he walked away from the vehicle, he heard the trunk of Green's car slam shut. As he and Wright approached Green, the suspect began removing his shirt — a gesture commonly associated with preparing for a physical fight, the warrant said.

The warrant does not specify which artist sparked the argument, but it states that Green allegedly stood over Wright and fired a final shot to the head while making a verbal threat.

Suspect returned in red underwear

Authorities said Green fled the scene but returned at 11:40 p.m. — more than two hours after police were initially called — appearing dirty, with dirt, grass, and debris on his body, and wearing only red underwear. He was identified and detained at that time.

It wasn't specified what game was being watched, but the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears, 27–24, in NFL action that evening.

Investigation remains ongoing

The Little Elm Police Department, Denton County Crime Scene Unit, and Texas Rangers processed the scene.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as more information becomes available.