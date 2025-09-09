Suspect charged with murder after fatal shooting at North Texas football watch party, police say

An argument during a football watch party in Paloma Creek ended in gunfire, leaving one man dead and another facing a murder charge, according to the Little Elm Police Department.

Corey Green, 37, is being held on a $5 million bond in the Denton County Jail after allegedly retrieving a firearm during the altercation and shooting 40-year-old Vernelle Wright multiple times, police said.

Victim died at local hospital

Wright was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:49 p.m.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Okeefe Drive in Paloma Creek, outside Little Elm, after the argument escalated into the street, authorities said.

Corey Green, 37 Denton County Jail

Suspect fled, then surrendered

According to Little Elm police, Green initially fled the scene but turned himself in at 12:02 a.m.

It wasn't specified what game was being watched, but the Minnesota Vikings were playing at the time and defeated the Chicago Bears, 27–24, in NFL action.

Crime scene processed by agencies

The Little Elm Police Department, the Denton County Crime Scene Unit, and the Texas Rangers processed the crime scene. Search warrants were executed at "related locations," police said.

Investigation remains active

The case remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact Little Elm police at (214) 975-0460.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as more information becomes available.