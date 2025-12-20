Murder suspect shot, killed by officers near Town East Mall in Mesquite, authorities say

A suspect wanted in connection with a murder investigation was shot and killed by officers near Town East Mall in Mesquite Saturday, authorities said.

The Mesquite Police Department told CBS News Texas that the Dallas Police Department was conducting surveillance in the 2600 block of Franklin Drive on a suspect wanted for murder.

When the suspect got into a vehicle, Dallas officers tried to perform a traffic stop at East Service Road and Interstate 635, which is in front of Town East Mall, police said.

DPD said the traffic stop "led to an armed confrontation," and the suspect, whose name has not been released, was struck by gunfire.

The suspect died from their injuries, police said.

DPD confirmed no officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.