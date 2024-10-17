Multi-car crash causes delays, lane closures on I-30 East toward Downtown Dallas

DALLAS – A major crash on I-30 East in Texas has caused significant disruptions and lane closures Thursday, leading to extensive traffic delays for drivers headed toward Downtown Dallas.

TxDOT told CBS News Texas that the crash involved at least two vehicles in the main lanes of I-30 East. The accident was so severe that the concrete barrier wall — separating the main lanes from the express lanes — was pushed into the eastbound express lanes, causing damage to multiple vehicles, according to TxDOT.

As a result of the crash, both the eastbound main lanes and eastbound express lanes are closed.

The traffic backup has extended to Westmoreland, resulting in over an hour's worth of delays.

At the time of reporting, there is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen. Although some lanes have reopened as of 6:23 a.m., this may only temporarily alleviate traffic and allow wreckers to access the scene. However, a full closure could happen again as authorities work to address the aftermath of the crash.

Drivers should exercise caution and consider alternative routes if possible.