Man taken into custody after allegedly stabbing, killing mother in Fort Worth, police say

A man is accused of fatally stabbing his mother Friday night, the Fort Worth Police Department confirmed.

Fort Worth Police said just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of Cargill Circle after a "cutting call." When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect was found with a possible self-inflicted wound in a nearby area and was taken into custody. He was then transferred to a hospital to be treated. His condition is unknown, but police said he was stable.

Investigators said the incident appears to stem from a domestic altercation between the victim and the suspect, who is the adult son of the victim.

Police said homicide detectives are investigating. The names of the victim or her son have not been released at this time.