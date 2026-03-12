North Texas dads surprise beloved school crossing guard with a new car

Every school has a crossing guard, but at one North Texas elementary campus, she's more than an employee – she's family.

Mornings are busy at Moss Haven Elementary in Richardson, but one thing never changes: Ms. Crawford.

"Everybody loves her. She's here every single day," said Adam Tharp, a Moss Haven parent who works at Lake Highlands Automotives.

"Just here to make a smile on everyone's faces as we cross the street," said Luke Wagner, president of the Moss Haven Elementary Dad's Club.

"She's out here every morning, every afternoon. She probably knows more parents on a first‑name basis than most people," added Marcus Walther, another member of the Dad's Club.

A community that shows up

The Dad's Club meets regularly to support teachers, staff, and students.

"We're a group of dads who signed up to come together to better the environment here at Moss Haven Elementary," Wagner said. "Most mornings we get about six to eight dads."

"We're out here running smoothly with the crossing guard situation, working in tandem with Ms. Crawford," he added.

Trecia Crawford – known to everyone simply as Ms. Crawford – takes her job seriously.

"I have to tell them, you don't run in the crosswalk. And they know what Ms. Crawford says: safety is first," she said.

A setback the dads couldn't ignore

About five months ago, Crawford's car broke down.

"I was Lyfting here, and then when I ran out of money, I had to get on the bus," she said. "But I had to do what I had to do."

When the dads learned what she was dealing with, they decided to step in.

"We knew she needed a car. It took a couple of months to get it together," Tharp said.

"I sent two emails," Walther added. "We raised several thousand dollars in just a couple of days."

The Dad's Club eventually surprised Crawford with a white Jeep – a gift that left her smiling and speechless.

"Thank you, Moss Haven Elementary," she said.

More than a crossing guard

For the dads, the gesture was about honoring someone who has become part of their daily lives.

"You see them every morning and every afternoon," Walther said. "Whether it's a hi or a hug or a fist bump or 'how's it going,' you start to get to know someone on more than just a casual basis."

The Dad's Club didn't stop at the car. They also helped Crawford with insurance, the title, and even a few oil changes to get her started.