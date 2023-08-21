More record heat coming to North Texas this week

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a great weekend and stayed cool.

We set new heat records on both Saturday and Sunday and we will likely set another one today.

The forecast high is 106 degrees for DFW and the current record is 105 degrees. Temperatures are still running about 10 degrees above average.

The Weather Alert continues through this evening for dangerous heat. There are multiple advisories today for North Texas including an Excessive Heat Warning, Air Quality Alert and Red Flag Warning.

Texas isn't the only state dealing with the dangerous heat.

Heat alerts are in place throughout the central U.S. all the way up to North Dakota and Minnesota and east into Indiana!

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Metroplex and surrounding areas. It will be unhealthy this afternoon for sensitive groups, they should limit their time outdoors.



A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of North Texas as winds today will be a bit stronger. Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread quickly.

As we near the peak of hurricane season the tropics are becoming more active. There is a 70% chance of development for a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico.

The wave will track westward the next couple of days and bring beneficial rainfall to southern Texas.

Due to the ridge of high pressure controlling our weather in North Texas, we won't see any rain.

This morning there are three tropical storms and one area to watch in the tropics.

North Texas will continue to see hot, sunny and dry conditions all week long.