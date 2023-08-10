More dangerous heat, critical fire concerns on the way for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is alerting you to more dangerous heat and critical fire concerns.

In fact, Weather Alerts are now posted from today through Sunday for the hot weather.

CBS News Texas

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for most of North Texas until 8 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 115 degrees in several communities.

Remember to protect you and your family from the dangerous heat. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and don't forget to care for your pets.

A Red Flag Warning is also in effect because of the hot, dry weather, along with gusty winds. The warning is in effect from noon until 10 p.m. tonight.

Grass fires could develop and spread quickly. Avoid outdoor burning. Several counties in North Texas have burn bans in place.

Lightning is also a concern for potential grass fires to develop. In fact, there is a slight chance of showers and storms this evening and tonight. The rain chance is around 10-20%. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 80s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will feature hot, hot weather. High temperatures will be in the triple digits. Heat alerts will likely be extended through the weekend. Stay safe from the extreme heat. And without much rain in our forecast, our grass fire threat will continue this weekend.

A shower or two, though, could develop on Tuesday in the eastern parts of North Texas. Stay tuned.