Monkey seen swinging from the rafters in Plano Halloween store

Shoppers at a Spirit of Halloween store got quite the surprise when a monkey was seen swinging from the rafters on Monday night.

Plano police were called to the store after shoppers spotted the monkey.

In body camera video from one of the responding officers, you can see the monkey swinging back and forth between the store's rafters.

Shocked onlookers took video of the scene, which has now gone viral.

Plano police said the money's owner was inside the store when the animal slipped away. The owner was eventually able to entice the monkey back to them with a cookie.

At that point, the monkey was secured by the owner and no charges were filed.