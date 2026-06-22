Mom seriously injured, unborn baby killed in Garland crash with 18-wheeler carrying massive paper rolls, police say

A mother is in serious condition, and her unborn baby was killed after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying 6,000-pound paper rolls in Garland on Sunday night, police said.

Garland police said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Interstate 30 near President George Bush Turnpike. A sedan and the 18-wheeler were both traveling westbound on I-30 when they collided.

After the collision, the 18-wheeler hit the center concrete barrier, which caused its cargo, several rolls of paper, estimated to weigh 6,000 pounds each, to fly off the truck, police said, and cross into the eastbound lanes. An eastbound SUV on I-30 then collided with the cargo.

Four people were in the SUV, including two children, ages 5 and 12. A mother in the SUV lost her unborn baby in the crash and she is in serious condition. The two children are in serious condition, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police said no charges have been filed at this time.