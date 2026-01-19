MLK Youth Extravaganza returns to Arlington, celebrating King's legacy through music and dance

A longtime Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition returned to Arlington Monday night.

The MLK Youth Extravaganza featured hundreds of talented students honoring King's legacy through music and dance.

"We've been doing this for 37 years and tonight, you'll see children who are singing and dancing the dream," Arlington MLK Celebration Committee Board President Lisa Thompson said.

Thompson said this school year, Arlington Independent School District elementary students learned four songs, each one teaching a lesson tied to Dr. King's message.

"The Martin Luther King chant is where we shout and shout his name and go, 'Martin Luther King, Martin Luther King,'" 5th grader Liliana Saracay said.

"In the song, it says justice, equal rights, liberty and freedom," 5th grader La'Niyah Arnold said.

"I think it's really good because it doesn't matter what your skin color is," 5th grader Ayden Porter said.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Arlington ISD Superintendent Matt Smith also addressed the crowd, calling on students to carry that message beyond the stage.

"Children have more influence than I think some people realize, so the things that kids do, like us dancing together and singing together, that can really help the unity in the community," Step by Step Performance Group member Addi Warren said.

"We have to move forward," Thompson said. "We have to keep that journey going."