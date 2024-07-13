MLB All-Star Week officially kicks off with open ceremony packed with mascots, fans

ARLINGTON – Major League Baseball's All-Star Week officially started with the opening ceremony on Saturday morning. It's the beginning of All-Star Saturday and three events happening at Globe Life Field.

Sounds of music and sights of mascots and baseball fans filled Choctaw Stadium for the opening ceremony.

"This is Play Ball Park. We've opened up the diamond this morning with kids from Miracle Leagues throughout the metroplex," said David James, vice president of baseball and softball development for the MLB.

"Rangers! They won the World Series," Lucian Yocum said.

Eight-year-old Texas Rangers superfan Lucian Yocum was just one of the kids of all ages and abilities taking part in the Miracle League game.

"I'm very excited that we're here in Arlington," Lucian said.

"Lucian absolutely adores baseball. We play twice a year with the Miracle League, and it means the world to him that we can play on a field where he can play with his wheelchair," said Emily Yocum, Lucian's mom.

Texas Rangers fans are also getting a special treat inside Choctaw Stadium. The Clubhouse Experience is like being a kid in a candy store for fans. There's all kinds of memorabilia, including everything from the 2011 American League Championship trophy to jerseys worn by former players.

"It's a fun area fans usually don't get to see," said Rob Matwick, executive vice president of business operations for the Texas Rangers.

Matwick said fans not only get to see historic memorabilia but can get autographs and pictures with former players in the Clubhouse Experience as well.

"It's really cool to have the gold gloves, the silver slugger awards, and then where the jerseys are hung, the curating team took time to maybe get an autographed bat or a baseball," Matwick said. "I know there are some lineup cards that are posted near the entrance with what they represent."

The Clubhouse Experience is part of the All-Star Village, which runs through the All-Star Game on Tuesday.