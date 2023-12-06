Mix of sun, clouds in your Wednesday forecast

Mix of sun, clouds in your Wednesday forecast

NORTH TEXAS – Warm, breezy weather is headed our way this week, but a few changes are in store for the weekend.

As we move through your Wednesday, chilly morning temperatures will give way to highs in the low 60s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds. We're expecting dry weather today.

Then, tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 40s.

Warm, breezy weather pushes in for Thursday and Friday. In fact, on Thursday, highs will be near 70 degrees. South winds could gust to 35 mph at times. We'll see partly cloudy skies.

For Friday, even warmer weather is expected. Highs will climb into the mid 70s. Winds could gust as high as 35-40 mph.

A few changes arrive Saturday as a cold front pushes through North Texas.

The front will spread a few showers and isolated storms over parts of North Texas Saturday morning and afternoon. The Metroplex will have a 20-30% chance of rain and storms Saturday, but communities in the eastern parts of North Texas (well east of I-35E) will see higher storm chances.

In fact, there is a threat for severe weather on Saturday in East Texas toward Louisiana and Arkansas. Stay alert.

We're not expecting a washout on Saturday. Otherwise, we'll see partly sunny skies. Temperatures will fall from the 60s Saturday morning into the 50s by the afternoon.

Even cooler weather is expected Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Highs will be in the mid 50s.