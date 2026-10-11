AMBER Alert active for missing Dallas boy last seen a day ago

The Dallas Police Department has activated an AMBER Alert for a missing boy last seen on Saturday.

Kenyi Mogga Jr. Dallas Police Department

8-year-old Kenyi Mogga Jr. was last seen around 5:15 p.m. that evening along the 6000 block of Pineland Drive. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue-and-orange shorts, and black sandals.

Mogga stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He weighs about 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police at 214-671-4268.