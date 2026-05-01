Mineral Wells tornado survivors begin long recovery as community rallies

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — The full scope of damage from Tuesday's tornado in Mineral Wells is now clear, and city leaders say recovery will take months. But amid the destruction, residents are leaning on one another in ways they say are keeping them strong.

Survivors and volunteers spent Thursday clearing debris, delivering food, and checking on neighbors. Many told CBS News Texas they are only now beginning to process what they lived through.

Rebecca Scott and her partner, Christopher Hester, lost their home in the EF‑3 tornado.

"Thankfully, our daughter was, you know, at grandma's house," Scott said.

She described the moment the storm hit.

"The entire time it was happening, it just felt like the house was just made of paper," she said. "My eyes were burning the entire time, and I couldn't even open them… I could see pieces of the wall slowly getting ripped off."

Hester said the aftermath still doesn't feel real.

"Truly, honestly, just disbelief, because I've never experienced this before," he said.

City confirms more than 140 damaged properties

Mineral Wells Mayor Regan Johnson said the city has now completed its initial assessment.

"We have 140 properties that have been impacted, with 82 of those properties being a residence," Johnson said.

She estimates rebuilding will take months, but said the community's resilience has been remarkable.

"You get a 360 view of the impact this storm had here, and then finding out there's no loss of life," she said. "Talking to people that—even though they lost everything—are looking at us going, 'We're okay, we're okay.'"

Neighbors step up with housing and supplies

Scott and Hester say they've been given temporary housing at no cost and are overwhelmed by the support.

"They came through for us immediately," Scott said. "We were taken care of from the get‑go by everybody."

Across the street from their damaged home, volunteer Ginger Humphreys was handing out food and drinks to cleanup crews and residents.

"This is just basically a little thank you," Humphreys said. "Hoping to raise spirits for everybody that's out here working and anybody that doesn't have power and needs a little something to eat."

A long road ahead, but hope remains

Despite the long road ahead, many in Mineral Wells say they're confident the city will rebuild stronger than before.

"I know it's tough, but you're still here, and that's what matters," Humphreys said. "There are people that care about you and are praying for you that you have no idea about."

City officials are compiling a list of needed supplies and will share it on social media. CBS News Texas will post that information as soon as it becomes available.